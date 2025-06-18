Voices & Stories: Intersecting Lives of LGBTQ+ Community Members

Date: June 18, 2025

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Kennard Nature Nook 6588 McEwen Rd., Centerville

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This Voices and Stories program presented by the Centerville-Washington Diversity Council will host a panel who will focus on local LGBTQ+ individuals and the unique challenges presented by the intersection of their queer identities with other aspects of who they are. From race and ethnicity, to religion, to citizenship, balancing intersectionality can offer challenges, but it can also offer multiple areas for the communities around them to offer support. Join us to learn what it means to accept and understand ALL of someone, and how acceptance often begins at the intersection of who they are.

The Panelists include:

Luke is a proud gay man, emergency room nurse, and community advocate in the Dayton area.

Alexandra is a Mexican American queer lesbian who serves on the board of directors for the Cincinnati Workers Center & the Kettering Board of Community Relations and more.

Tania is a Mental Health Counselor in training with a master's in clinical Mental Health Counseling, fluent in both Spanish and English.

For questions about this program, please reach out to CWDC Program Chair, Roopsi Narayan at rjnarayan@premierhealth.com.