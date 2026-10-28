Voices & Stories: Aging in Place & Community Belonging

Join the Centerville-Washington Diversity Council's Voices & Stories series for an engaging panel discussion exploring how communities can help older adults live safely, independently, and meaningfully in the places they call home. Through shared experiences, practical insights, and community-centered ideas, our panelists will discuss the challenges and opportunities of navigating healthcare, accessing reliable transportation, and building stronger connections across generations.

The conversation will highlight creative approaches to supporting older adults, including Adopt-a-Grandparent programs, intergenerational activities, and opportunities for neighbors, families, and community organizations to foster meaningful relationships. Together, we will explore how small acts of connection, accessible resources, and a sense of belonging can make a lasting difference in the lives of older adults.

Whether you are an older adult, caregiver, family member, community advocate, or simply someone who believes in the power of connection, this discussion invites you to listen, share, and discover ways to create a more inclusive, supportive, and connected community where people of all ages can thrive.

