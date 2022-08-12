Vinoklet Art and Wine Festival

Enjoy dancing, singing, shopping, playing, and generally having lots of free fun in one of the most beautiful places in Cincinnati! The Art and Wine Festival opens Friday, September 6 and runs through Sunday, September 8. Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass performs Saturday, from noon til 3pm. Other fine bands perform throughout the rest of the weekend.

PRICE Free admission & parking; food and beverages available for purchase onsite

TIME festival runs from noon til 11pm on Saturday - Appalachian Grass from noon til 3