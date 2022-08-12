Vinoklet Art and Wine Festival
Vinoklet Art and Wine Festival
Enjoy dancing, singing, shopping, playing, and generally having lots of free fun in one of the most beautiful places in Cincinnati! The Art and Wine Festival opens Friday, September 6 and runs through Sunday, September 8. Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass performs Saturday, from noon til 3pm. Other fine bands perform throughout the rest of the weekend.
PRICE Free admission & parking; food and beverages available for purchase onsite
TIME festival runs from noon til 11pm on Saturday - Appalachian Grass from noon til 3
Vinoklet Wineryt
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass
fotmc@iglou.com
Vinoklet Wineryt
11069 Colerain Ave.Cincinnati, Ohio 45252
513-385-9309
vinokletwinery@fuse.net