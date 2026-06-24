VICE IN THE VILLAGE radio drama, LIVE TAPING at WYSO.

Be a LIVE STUDIO AUDIENCE MEMBER!

What's so funny about the police report? Find out at Vice in the Village, an original radio drama on WYSO, 91.3 FM, "ripped from the pages of the Yellow Springs News," conceived of and spearheaded by trumpeter David Coleman. With six actors, twelve musicians, two live foley techs, script by Louise Smith and original music by James Johnson — what more could one want?

How about being a live studio audience member?

Sign up here at EventBrite for the live taping on Sunday July 12, 7 p.m. at the WYSO studios, 314 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH

Open rehearsal on Saturday, July 11 also available here on Eventbrite.

• Admission is FREE; donations accepted!

