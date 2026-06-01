Vandalia Ohio Lions Club Garage Sale

The Vandalia Ohio Lions Club is having a large Garage Sale over three days in June. The Garage Sale will be held Wednesday, 6/17 from 4PM to 8PM; Thursday 6/18 from 9AM to 5PM; and Friday, 6/19 from 9AM to 5PM. This will be a huge community garage sale where shoppers can look forward to tables packed with treasures, from household goods to unique finds. It’s the perfect chance to browse lots of items, discover bargains, and enjoy a fun day of treasure‑hunting. All proceeds from the garage sale will serve our local community projects.