University of Notre Dame Glee Club in Concert
University of Notre Dame Glee Club in Concert
Join us for an evening of beautiful choral music performed by the renowned Glee Club of the University of Notre Dame.
This event is free and open to the public. And parking is free.
First Baptist Church of Dayton
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Baptist Church of Dayton
937-222-9641
fbc@fbcdayton.org
First Baptist Church of Dayton
111 W. Monument Ave.Dayton, Ohio 45402
937-222-9641
fbc@fbcdayton.org