Tune-Yards with Rituals of Mine

TUNE-YARDS Sunday, November 8

Doors at 6:30PM, Show at 7:30PM

Ages 16+

(Under 16 are allowed w/ a paid ticket and accompanied by a legal guardian.)

Prices are displayed as "All-In" Pricing (fees included)

Ticket prices increase on day of show

* $2 off any sandwich at MOTR on day of show with proof of purchase *

Parking Info: Click Here

Formed by Merrill Garbus in 2006, Tune-Yards has become a name synonymous with creativity and forward motion. Known for explosive performances, surprising song structures, and danceable rhythms, their music also highlights connections between song and social consciousness. The New York Timespraised their debut album, BiRd-BrAiNs, as “a confident do-it-yourselfer’s opening salvo,” and relentless touring established Garbus as a commanding live performer.

Garbus stepped into the producer role with 2011’s w h o k i l l, a bold and sonically inventive album that earned critical acclaim, including the #1 spot on The Village Voice’s Pazz and Jop poll. By 2021’s sketchy., Garbus and bassist Nate Brenner had solidified their partnership, creating a fully collaborative work. The duo released their sixth studio record, Better Dreaming, on May 16, 2025 on 4AD.

Tune-Yards also excels in scoring, contributing to Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, I’m A Virgo, and most recent release I Love Boosters. Their artistry continues to expand across music, film, and television.

