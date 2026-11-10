Toast the Arts! Gala: A fundraiser for Stivers School for the Arts programming

Join us for a night full of artistic appreciation, joyful celebration and delightful libations! The “Toast the Arts” Gala precedes “Stivers Celebrates,” and features a silent auction of one-of-a-kind art, delicious hors d’oeuvres and student performances in a stunning setting! Student artists will create painting live on-site for you to enjoy or take home. Your ticket purchase supports Stivers School for the Arts students and their extensive, world-class performing arts programs.

Stivers School for the Arts is a thriving Title I school within the Dayton Public Schools system. Our students excel academically and socially as a result of rigorous programming centered around fine arts, which is made possible by The seedling Foundation, the 501(c)3 fundraising entity committed to uplifting Stivers students by providing world-class performance facilities, high-quality supplies, and unique opportunities.