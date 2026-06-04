TMC Happy Hour
TMC Happy Hour
Join Thursday Morning Coffee for a Networking Happy Hour at Old Scratch Pizza in Beavercreek on Thursday, June 18th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This relaxed community event brings together local business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for meaningful conversation, relationship building, and collaboration in a welcoming atmosphere. Appetizers will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to connect, share ideas, and grow their professional network while enjoying great food and company.
Old Scratch Pizza
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Thursday Morning Coffee
tmcoffeemiami@gmail.com
Old Scratch Pizza
2450 Dayton Xenia RoadBeavercreek, Ohio 45434
(937) 956 6025