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TMC Happy Hour

TMC Happy Hour

Join Thursday Morning Coffee for a Networking Happy Hour at Old Scratch Pizza in Beavercreek on Thursday, June 18th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This relaxed community event brings together local business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for meaningful conversation, relationship building, and collaboration in a welcoming atmosphere. Appetizers will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to connect, share ideas, and grow their professional network while enjoying great food and company.

Old Scratch Pizza
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Thursday Morning Coffee
tmcoffeemiami@gmail.com
https://www.thursdaymorningcoffee.com/
Old Scratch Pizza
2450 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, Ohio 45434
(937) 956 6025