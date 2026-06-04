TMC Happy Hour

Join Thursday Morning Coffee for a Networking Happy Hour at Old Scratch Pizza in Beavercreek on Thursday, June 18th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This relaxed community event brings together local business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for meaningful conversation, relationship building, and collaboration in a welcoming atmosphere. Appetizers will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to connect, share ideas, and grow their professional network while enjoying great food and company.