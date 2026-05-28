Thrive Together: A Community Health and Wellness Fair

Join us for "Thrive Together: A Health and Wellness Fair" scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Antioch College Wellness Center (240 East South College Street) in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

This event is a collaboration between the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch College, Antioch College Student Affairs, the Wellness Center at Antioch College, and Greene County Public Health.

During the fair, seventeen different community organizations and individuals will offer resources, services, and information to attendees. Available resources include:

• Free STI testing & other health screenings

• Mental health resources, medical health, and immunization information

• Health insurance information (including Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA Plans)

• Resources to navigate food insecurity and economic hardship

• Affordable housing information and resources

• Support for caregivers & services for seniors

• Feminine hygiene products

• LGBTQIA+ community support

For a complete list of vendors, please visit the Coretta Scott King Center's website: www.antiochcollege.edu/cskc

The Coretta Scott King Center @ Antioch College

All fitness classes at the Antioch College Wellness Center on Thursday, May 28th will be free. Visit the Wellness Center’s website for a class schedule: https://antiochcollege.edu/wellness-center/

We will also have food and fresh produce available for sale from the Antioch Farm and Kitchens

Music will be provided by DJ Scorpius Max, and attendees will be able to enjoy a free dance class from 4:30–5:30 PM.