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The Wiz: The Legendary Broadway Show is Back

The Wiz: The Legendary Broadway Show is Back

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back! THE WIZ returns “home” in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on "The Wizard of Oz" changed the face of Broadway from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium
$48-$73
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Clark State Performing Arts Center
(937) 328-3874
https://pac.clarkstate.edu
Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium
300 S Fountain Ave
Springfield, Ohio 45506
9373283874
https://pac.clarkstate.edu/