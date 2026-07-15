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The Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer's

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk® ; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Wittenberg University Student Center
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter
937-610-7011
helkinslopez@alz.org
https://www.alz.org/dayton

Artist Group Info

jrrudolph@alz.org
https://www.alz.org/dayton
Wittenberg University Student Center
734 Woodlawn Avenue
Springfield, Ohio 45501