© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Happy Class

The Happy Class

Join novelist, teacher, and speaker Katrina Kittle for a fun, informal workshop exploring happiness, why it matters, and why we deserve it. Through three simple practices, conversation, and connection, you'll discover realistic ways to chase more joy - without adding more to your to-do list.

Dayton Peace Museum
$15
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Dayton International Peace Museum
937-227-3223
alice@daytonpeacemuseum.org
www.peace.museum

Artist Group Info

Katrina Kittle
https://www.katrinakittle.com/
Dayton Peace Museum
10 N. Ludlow St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 227 – 3223
info@daytonpeacemuseum.org
https://peace.museum