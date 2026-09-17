The Happy Class
The Happy Class
Join novelist, teacher, and speaker Katrina Kittle for a fun, informal workshop exploring happiness, why it matters, and why we deserve it. Through three simple practices, conversation, and connection, you'll discover realistic ways to chase more joy - without adding more to your to-do list.
Dayton Peace Museum
$15
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Dayton International Peace Museum
937-227-3223
alice@daytonpeacemuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Katrina Kittle
Dayton Peace Museum
10 N. Ludlow St.Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 227 – 3223
info@daytonpeacemuseum.org