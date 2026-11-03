The Give-Ups 25th Anniversary Party!

The Give-Ups have reached our 25 Anniversary!!

Man... so many cool shows played and so many more cool, rad, awesome people that we've had the privilege to meet over the years. Some memories have faded due to age and (too) many beverages, but the friendships haven't. We are so grateful for all of it.

Do you wanna party or what?!?!?

NOVEMBER FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH

COSMO JOE'S ATOMIC LOUNGE / ALL AGES / 7PM

THE GIVE-UPS

LEGBONE

OH CONDOR

(SURPRISE GUEST!)

Art by the impeccable Jake Sauer

