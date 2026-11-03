The Give-Ups 25th Anniversary Party!
The Give-Ups 25th Anniversary Party!
The Give-Ups have reached our 25 Anniversary!!
Man... so many cool shows played and so many more cool, rad, awesome people that we've had the privilege to meet over the years. Some memories have faded due to age and (too) many beverages, but the friendships haven't. We are so grateful for all of it.
Do you wanna party or what?!?!?
NOVEMBER FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH
COSMO JOE'S ATOMIC LOUNGE / ALL AGES / 7PM
THE GIVE-UPS
LEGBONE
OH CONDOR
(SURPRISE GUEST!)
Art by the impeccable Jake Sauer
Cosmo Joe's Atomic Lounge
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Cosmo Joe's Atomic Lounge
121 North Ludlow StreetDayton, Ohio 45402