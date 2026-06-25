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The Foundry’s 3rd Anniversary Celebration Weekend

The Foundry’s 3rd Anniversary Celebration Weekend

The Foundry is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a three-day event series from June 25 to June 27, 2026. Three for Thursday (June 25) features a $50 three-course prix fixe menu, a $30 martini flight, and wine discounts. Sunset Celebration Night (Friday, June 26) offers premium dishes like Surf & Turf, the new Foundry 3 Anniversary Cocktail, and deals on the Espresso Martini Collection. Foundry Rooftop 3-Year Anniversary Party (Saturday, June 27) is the grande finale featuring a Seafood Tower, live music, a DJ, and a welcome toast for the first 100 guests. Make your reservations on OpenTable!

The Foundry
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.
Get Tickets
The Foundry
124 Madison St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
937-965-7520
https://www.opentable.com/booking/restref/availability?lang=en-US&amp;correlationId=62ce59b4-adbb-4ea0-b7dd-6925c8968104&amp;restRef=1285396&amp;otSource=popup