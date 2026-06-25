The Foundry’s 3rd Anniversary Celebration Weekend

The Foundry is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a three-day event series from June 25 to June 27, 2026. Three for Thursday (June 25) features a $50 three-course prix fixe menu, a $30 martini flight, and wine discounts. Sunset Celebration Night (Friday, June 26) offers premium dishes like Surf & Turf, the new Foundry 3 Anniversary Cocktail, and deals on the Espresso Martini Collection. Foundry Rooftop 3-Year Anniversary Party (Saturday, June 27) is the grande finale featuring a Seafood Tower, live music, a DJ, and a welcome toast for the first 100 guests. Make your reservations on OpenTable!