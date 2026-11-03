THE FOTONS PRESENTS…

DOUBLE TIME AT BELMONT BILLIARDS!!

Four bands, all two pieces. A little Friday the 13th fun.

Featuring the musical stylings of:

ELEAGNUS — Virginia Art Punk

OPTICS & DESIGN — Kentucky Fuzz

MONKEY’S PAW — Ohio Nu Grunge

THE FOTONS — Dayton Punk

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13