The Fotons Presents...Double Time at Belmont Billiards
The Fotons Presents...Double Time at Belmont Billiards
THE FOTONS PRESENTS…
DOUBLE TIME AT BELMONT BILLIARDS!!
Four bands, all two pieces. A little Friday the 13th fun.
Featuring the musical stylings of:
ELEAGNUS — Virginia Art Punk
OPTICS & DESIGN — Kentucky Fuzz
MONKEY’S PAW — Ohio Nu Grunge
THE FOTONS — Dayton Punk
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Belmont Billiards
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Belmont Billiards
820 Watervliet AveDayton, Ohio 45420