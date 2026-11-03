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The Fotons Presents...Double Time at Belmont Billiards

The Fotons Presents...Double Time at Belmont Billiards

THE FOTONS PRESENTS…
DOUBLE TIME AT BELMONT BILLIARDS!!
Four bands, all two pieces. A little Friday the 13th fun.
Featuring the musical stylings of:
ELEAGNUS — Virginia Art Punk
OPTICS & DESIGN — Kentucky Fuzz
MONKEY’S PAW — Ohio Nu Grunge
THE FOTONS — Dayton Punk
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Belmont Billiards
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Belmont Billiards
820 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, Ohio 45420