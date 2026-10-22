On October 31st, a timeless Dayton DIY Tradition returns to send off one of our favorite venues in style… THE DAYTON HALLOWEEN at Yellow Cab Tavern features a lineup full of Dayton’s finest bands, artists, and DJs, as well as Boston breakcore legend Lil Kevo 303 and Philadelphia slowgaze superstars HALLOWEEN!

Local support featuring:

Sheller

Good Soup

Kunt Pills

TradeLikeQualities

FULLBODY

Dr Coop

Tino

Wujeria

The Rong Brothers

and pressure.pool

