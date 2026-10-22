The Dayton Halloween
The Dayton Halloween
On October 31st, a timeless Dayton DIY Tradition returns to send off one of our favorite venues in style… THE DAYTON HALLOWEEN at Yellow Cab Tavern features a lineup full of Dayton’s finest bands, artists, and DJs, as well as Boston breakcore legend Lil Kevo 303 and Philadelphia slowgaze superstars HALLOWEEN!
Local support featuring:
Sheller
Good Soup
Kunt Pills
TradeLikeQualities
FULLBODY
Dr Coop
Tino
Wujeria
The Rong Brothers
and pressure.pool
Yellow Cab Tavern
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com