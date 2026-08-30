The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s “The Book of Mormon,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

Recommended for ages 21 and older.