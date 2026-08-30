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The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s “The Book of Mormon,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

Recommended for ages 21 and older.

Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium
$53-$93
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Clark State Performing Arts Center
(937) 328-3874
https://pac.clarkstate.edu
Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium
300 S Fountain Ave
Springfield, Ohio 45506
9373283874
https://pac.clarkstate.edu/