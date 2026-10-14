THE ARCADIAN WILD - MAKE IT OUT ALIVE TOUR

Friday, March 12

6:30 doors, 7:30 show

* $2 off any sandwich at MOTR on day of show with proof of purchase *

The Arcadian Wild is an indie folk/pop group from Nashville, TN, led by songwriters Isaac Horn, Lincoln Mick and Bailey Warren, The Arcadian Wild confidently inhabits and explores an intersection of genre, blending the traditional with the contemporary. Combining elements of confessional pop, folk, progressive bluegrass, and formal vocal music, The Arcadian Wild offer up songs of invitation; calls to come and see, to find refuge and rest, to journey and wonder, to laugh and cry, to share joy and community and sing along.