The Amish Cook and Other Plain People: Dayton Journalist and Author to Speak at Wright Library

Join author and Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Kevin Williams, editor of The Amish Cook column which appears weekly in the Dayton Daily News, for a special talk at Wright Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Kevin will discuss the history of the column and also his new memoir, Not So Simple: My Adventures Among the Amish, Mennonites, Shakers and Other Plain People, which was released in May 2026.

Bring your questions! A book sale and signing will follow.

About the Author: For 30 years, Kevin Williams has reported on Amish, Mennonite, and Shaker communities across America—a beat that began when he founded a syndicated newspaper column at age 18. His new memoir, Not So Simple: My Adventures Among the Amish, Mennonites, Shakers and Other Plain People, tells the story of three decades spent in Plain communities and what that journey taught him about faith, identity, and himself. He is the editor of The Amish Cook, a syndicated column in over 40 newspapers including the Dayton Daily News - now in its 35th year of publication - and founder of Amish365.com. Williams is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist for his work with the Washington Post covering the Dayton mass shooting in 2019. He now reports for CNBC and The New York Times.