Join us for a stop on the "Women Rebel Voices Film & Music Tour" - with a special screening of THE 9 LIVES OF BARBARA DANE. Director Maureen Gosling will be in attendance along with a special pre-screening musical performance from Khrys Blank (starting at 6:30 on our patio).

"For decades, Barbara Dane lent her stellar singing voice to social-justice movements in the Bay Area and beyond, garnering an impressive FBI file along the way. Deeply respected by fellow luminaries in folk, blues and jazz, Dane built a far-reaching legacy with music, activism, and love. As Maureen Gosling’s celebratory portrait reveals, early solidarity with those suffering racial and economic injustice sparked Dane’s passion to use her talent to sustain marginalized people. Bonnie Raitt, Jane Fonda and other notables attest to Dane’s unique way of shaping and being shaped by tumultuous social revolutions from the 1950s on. Nearing 90, Dane triumphantly tours with piano virtuoso Tammy Hall to celebrate a life of staying awake and connected, true to her ideals." (filmmaker's synopsis)