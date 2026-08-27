Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) will present Takin' It to the Streets, a free outdoor community performance, Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The performance is free and open to the public.

The event kicks off DCDC's Season 58, Continuum… Legacy in Motion, a season that reflects how the company has operated for nearly six decades. Every performance, every studio door DCDC opens to the community and every artist the company develops carries the same throughline: dance as a means of connection. Takin' It to the Streets brings a program of works to Dayton that shows the range and depth of the company's repertory.

