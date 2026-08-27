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Takin' It to the Streets

Takin' It to the Streets

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) will present Takin' It to the Streets, a free outdoor community performance, Thursday, September 3 at 7:00 PM at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The performance is free and open to the public.

The event kicks off DCDC's Season 58, Continuum… Legacy in Motion, a season that reflects how the company has operated for nearly six decades. Every performance, every studio door DCDC opens to the community and every artist the company develops carries the same throughline: dance as a means of connection. Takin' It to the Streets brings a program of works to Dayton that shows the range and depth of the company's repertory.

Levitt Pavilion
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
937-228-DCDC (3232)
contactus@dcdc.org
https://www.dcdc.org/
Levitt Pavilion
134 S. Main St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 281-2144
https://levittdayton.org/