Summer Season Ayurveda Workshop
Summer Season Ayurveda Workshop
Ayurveda is a "sister science" to yoga. It uses your self to heal and balance yourself! Each season, Alison Heacock (PA, MMS, E RYT 200, RYT 500, YACEP, Yoga Therapist in Training) will present the Ayurvedic principles that you can use to bring balance into your life. Prepare for an all accessible yoga practice. Bring a journal!
Kai Yoga Studio
$30 Single Use/$50 2 Session use/$80 4 Session use
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kai Yoga Studio
(937) 869-4515
catherine@livekai.com
Kai Yoga Studio
1 S. Central Ave.Fairborn, Ohio 45324
(937) 869-4515
catherine@livekai.com