© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Season Ayurveda Workshop

Summer Season Ayurveda Workshop

Ayurveda is a "sister science" to yoga. It uses your self to heal and balance yourself! Each season, Alison Heacock (PA, MMS, E RYT 200, RYT 500, YACEP, Yoga Therapist in Training) will present the Ayurvedic principles that you can use to bring balance into your life. Prepare for an all accessible yoga practice. Bring a journal!

Kai Yoga Studio
$30 Single Use/$50 2 Session use/$80 4 Session use
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kai Yoga Studio
(937) 869-4515
catherine@livekai.com
http://www.livekai.com
Kai Yoga Studio
1 S. Central Ave.
Fairborn, Ohio 45324
(937) 869-4515
catherine@livekai.com
http://www.livekai.com