Summer Season Ayurveda Workshop

Ayurveda is a "sister science" to yoga. It uses your self to heal and balance yourself! Each season, Alison Heacock (PA, MMS, E RYT 200, RYT 500, YACEP, Yoga Therapist in Training) will present the Ayurvedic principles that you can use to bring balance into your life. Prepare for an all accessible yoga practice. Bring a journal!