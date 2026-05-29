Summer Kickoff - Dayton Philanthropic Society

Summer Kickoff: Kick Off Your Shoes and Dance!

Dress to impress and dance for a good cause. Join the Dayton Philanthropic Society for a night of music, with finger food and a full cash bar, all to raise funds to bring holiday joy to underprivileged Dayton youth.

A DJ will keep the floor moving from 7 to 10 pm. Come ready to celebrate the start of summer and support kids in our community.

How to Go?

Thursday, June 25

The Brightside · 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Doors 6:30 pm | Event 7–10 pm

Tickets $25 advance

Hosted by the Dayton Philanthropic Society, Inc.