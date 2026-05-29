Summer Kickoff - Dayton Philanthropic Society
Summer Kickoff - Dayton Philanthropic Society
Summer Kickoff: Kick Off Your Shoes and Dance!
Dress to impress and dance for a good cause. Join the Dayton Philanthropic Society for a night of music, with finger food and a full cash bar, all to raise funds to bring holiday joy to underprivileged Dayton youth.
A DJ will keep the floor moving from 7 to 10 pm. Come ready to celebrate the start of summer and support kids in our community.
How to Go?
Thursday, June 25
The Brightside · 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton
Doors 6:30 pm | Event 7–10 pm
Tickets $25 advance
Hosted by the Dayton Philanthropic Society, Inc.
The Brightside
$25.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Brightside Music & Event Venue
(937) 410-0450
thebrightsidedayton@gmail.com