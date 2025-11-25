Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live to Benefit WYSO

Start planning your Thanksgiving week now because November 25 will be SUCH A NIGHT.

Join us on Wednesday, November 25 at Victoria Theater as more than 25 of Dayton’s most talented musicians gather to celebrate the music of The Band. Such a Night - The Last Waltz Live! Has been a Dayton Thanksgiving tradition for over a decade and is one of the must see concerts of the season. Proceeds from the performance benefit WYSO.

**Tickets go on sale September 18 at DaytonLive.org

The history behind the show:

On November 25, 1976, one of rock and roll’s most influential groups, The Band, held their final concert. This event was documented by director Martin Scorsese and made into the film The Last Waltz. Considered one of the best concert films ever, The Last Waltz also featured performances by Dr. John, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Muddy Waters, Paul Butterfield, Eric Clapton, and Bob Dylan. This seminal moment in music history will be recreated 50 years later by our own local musicians.

How to go:

When: Wednesday, November 25, 2025

Doors open at 7pm

Music begins at 8pm

Where: Victoria Theater

138 N Main St,

Dayton, OH 45402

Tickets: Tickets will go on sale September 18 at DaytonLive.org

Presented with support from Brixey & Meyer and Piccolo Orsetto.

