StreetBeats Community Daze: A DCDC Block Party

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company invites the community to a free block party event at their studios. With face painting, a bounce house, carnival games, line dancing, and more for children this is fun for all ages and just in time for the final moments of summer fun before school starts. To help with back to school preparations, DCDC is giving away book bags filled with school supplies for elementary and middle school children. Supplies are limited. Step inside the studios, see mini performances by the company, dance a line dance, grab great food, and do a little shopping with local vendors. This block party is DCDC's gift to the community. Bring your family and friends to the highlight of your summer.