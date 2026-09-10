ST JOHN'S LUTHERAN "SHRED AND BREAD" - FREE COMMUNITY ON-SITE DOCUMENT SHREDDING

St John's Lutheran Church "Shred and Bread Event" provides FREE On-Site community confidential document shredding services from 9 to 11 am on Saturday October 3rd.

We will also be accepting non-perishable food and/or cash donations on behalf of the Miamisburg Helping Hands Food bank.

So, clean out your home of those sensitive paper and computer documents and drop them off for on-site destruction as you grab a cup of free coffee and help our community's most vulnerable. St John's historically has been one of Helping Hand's most consistent donors, so thank you in advance for your consideration and attendance.