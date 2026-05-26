Splash of Color Picnic
Splash of Color Picnic
All ages
(Rain date: Saturday, July 18)
Join the Centerville-Washington Park District and the Washington-Centerville Public Library for our second annual tie-dye event! This year, bring along white cotton items and a picnic to enjoy in the park. We’ll help you create vibrant masterpieces, then cool off in the sprayground and enjoy your picnic.
Registration is not required; however, registered participants will receive weather updates by email, if necessary. Please note: A maximum of two items per person for tie-dyeing, 100% cotton works best. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Kona Ice is available for purchase. Be sure to wear something you don't mind getting messy!
Activity Center Park
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
Activity Center Park
221 N. Main St.Centerville, Ohio 45459
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org