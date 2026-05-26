Splash of Color Picnic

All ages

(Rain date: Saturday, July 18)

Join the Centerville-Washington Park District and the Washington-Centerville Public Library for our second annual tie-dye event! This year, bring along white cotton items and a picnic to enjoy in the park. We’ll help you create vibrant masterpieces, then cool off in the sprayground and enjoy your picnic.

Registration is not required; however, registered participants will receive weather updates by email, if necessary. Please note: A maximum of two items per person for tie-dyeing, 100% cotton works best. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Kona Ice is available for purchase. Be sure to wear something you don't mind getting messy!