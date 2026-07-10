South Side in Bloom is back for its fifth year to show off nine community gardens and neighborhood parks. See how these formerly vacant or under-used spaces have been renewed, revitalized, and restored to be productive and beautiful places that benefit our community.

Various activities will happen at the nine locations, including free sampling of freshly grilled veggies, music performances, artists doing live paintings, and touring these beautiful spaces. New this year are exercise activities (such as yoga or zumba) at Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park.

For a full list of our locations and more details, go to www.southsideinbloom.com.

Remember you can win a bag with some prize items by visiting at least five of our spots on tour day. You also become eligible to win one of the three paintings being created live that day.

Come out and see the cool places your friends and neighbors have created on the South Side of Springfield!

