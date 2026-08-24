Filmmakers Catalina Jordan Alvarez and Simone Barros present two experimental approaches to Ohio history in a program featuring Jordan Alvarez’s Sound Spring and a work-in-progress excerpt from Barros’ The Dead Will Show You the Way: A Fugue for Moss and Memory.

Sound Spring (78 min., Grasshopper Film, 2025), returning to the community where it was made for its first Yellow Springs screening, explores the centuries-long history of Yellow Springs through eight surreal vignettes in which local residents re-enact and lip-sync their own previously recorded historical and personal stories.

Barros’ 15-minute excerpt marries the science of moss with the history of a people who used moss to navigate their escape from slavery and present day efforts to preserve Ohio’s Underground Railroad and Ohio’s indigenous moss.

A Q&A with directors Simone Barros and Catalina Jordan Alvarez, Producer Matthew Morgan and local interviewees and actors from Sound Spring follows the screening.

Event page: https://www.littleart.com/showing/sound-spring-the-dead-will-show-you-the-way-excerpt