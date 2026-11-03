Skeleton Dust Records presents Sutekh Hexen, Sin Pavilion, Iovae, Being
Skeleton Dust Records presents Sutekh Hexen, Sin Pavilion, Iovae, Being
We are excited to finish another year of live events at the shop with a special night of charcoal-dusted vibrations and towering divine realm electronics with:
-SUTEKH HEXEN-
-SIN PAVILION-
-IOVAE-
-BEING-
Friday November 20th 2026
2101 E. 5th St. Dayton OH 45403
7pm $10
Skeleton Dust Records
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Skeleton Dust Records
133 E. 3rd St.Dayton, Ohio 45402
9372218528
skeletondustrecords@gmail.com