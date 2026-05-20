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Shakespeare in the Heights presents a staged reading of Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare in the Heights presents a staged reading of Romeo and Juliet

This telling of Shakespeare’s classic love story calls into question the choices these young lovers make during their whirl-wind romance which ends in a death count to rival any other tragedy. “Here’s much to do with hate, but more with love. Why then, O brawling love, O loving hate, O anything of nothing first create!” What is this story really about?

Director (and founding SitH board member) David Meadows utilizes non-traditional casting (based on who shows up to audition!) and comedic breaks to engage the audience with the preposterousness of this story. What has long been viewed as the greatest love story ever told, may indeed have more to do with hate and unwise choices. Even the would-be wise Friar who foresees, “These violent delights have violent ends,” helps to lead both young lovers to their death. The audience will be challenged to consider the absurdity of choosing death over life.

Performance will be held via zoom, in the event of imperfect weather. For more info: Shakespeareith.org or www.facebook.com/shakespeareith.

The Eichelberger Amphitheater at the Heights
Admission is free; donations encouraged
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Shakesapeare in the Heights
shakespeareith@gmail.com
Shakespeareith.org
The Eichelberger Amphitheater at the Heights
8625 Brandt Pike
Huber Heights, Ohio 45424
shakespeareith@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/shakespeareith