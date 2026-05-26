Seeds
Seeds
Winner of the Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, we're excited to bring SEEDS back to our big screen - with special guest Brittany Shyne - a graduate of WSU's Motion Picture department.
"SEEDS is a portrait of centennial farmers in the geographical south. Using lyrical black and white imagery, this meditative film examines the decline of generational black farmers and the significance of owning land."
The NEON
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
The NEON
130 E. Fifth St.Dayton, Ohio 45402
937-224-7469
theneon@msn.com