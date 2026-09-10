Saxophonist Gunnar Gidner live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Join us on Saturday, September 19th as we welcome musicians to both the Whisperz Speakeasy stages! Taking the original stage from 7-8:30pm is renowned saxophonist Gunnar Gidner performing a sultry, soulful solo set. Gunnar Gidner is saxophonist based in Cincinnati, OH. He has studied music at CCM and UMKC conservatories of music. He has performed on stage with Bobby Watson, Joel Frahm, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Mike Wade, Bob Bowman, and more. Gunnar has a strong love for Swing, Be-Bop, and Hard-Bop music from the 1920’s to the 1970’s. He also plays a variety of music, all the way from Bossa Nova to Funk & Rock.

He will be followed by Glad Rags & Giggle Water from 9p til midnight with jazz, blues & lounge favorites on our new, expanded stage inside the Onyx Lounge. This ensemble features Thomas Downs, Bill Burns, and Tom Bresnick alongside vocalist Tori Lee. Be sure to grab your GIGGLE WATER and settle in early. Seating is first come first serve. Don't forget the secret password - you'll need it to enter!

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis and we do enforce a dress code of business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website: www.thedrinkerys.com