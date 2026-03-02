Saturday Meal Distribution & Heater Giveaway

❤️ COMMUNITY MEAL DISTRIBUTION & HEATER GIVEAWAY! ❤️

📣 Come out and join us on Saturday, October 24, 2026!

City of Victory Deliverance Church, in partnership with Miami Valley Meals, is excited to serve our community with our monthly Saturday Meal Distribution!

📍 Location:

City of Victory Deliverance Church

489 S. Broadway St.

Trotwood, OH 45426

🗓️ Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026 10am - 12noon

🍽️ Come out and receive delicious meals for your family! In addition, this month we will be giving away BRAND-NEW SPACE HEATERS to families while supplies last! 🙌🏾❤️

As the colder weather approaches, we are grateful for the opportunity to come together as a community to share a meal, provide warmth, and show love to our neighbors. Our mission is to serve not only the physical needs of our community but also to share the love of Christ with everyone we encounter.

🙏🏾 Come for the meals, receive a heater, and leave knowing that your community cares about you!

We look forward to seeing you and your family. Please help us spread the word by sharing this post with friends, family, and neighbors who may benefit from this outreach.

City of Victory Deliverance Church & Miami Valley Meals — Serving Our Community With Love! ❤️

God bless you, and we hope to see you there! 🙏🏾