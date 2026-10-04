Sanctuary Series: Showtime Performing Arts
Sanctuary Series: Showtime Performing Arts
Sanctuary Series presents Showtime Performing Arts members in a afternoon of music, vocals, and a little magic. Showtime board members, as well as some of the talented Showtime kids in an excerpt from the children's production of Dear Edwina Jr., will provide an afternoon of guaranteed entertainment. All performances are followed by a meet-the-artist reception. Admission free, with a free-will offering taken during intermission.
High Street United Methodist Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
High Street United Methodist Church
937-322-2527
office@highstreetunited.org
Artist Group Info
Showtime Performing Arts
beckyfrank2397@sbcglobal.net