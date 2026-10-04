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Sanctuary Series: Showtime Performing Arts

Sanctuary Series: Showtime Performing Arts

Sanctuary Series presents Showtime Performing Arts members in a afternoon of music, vocals, and a little magic. Showtime board members, as well as some of the talented Showtime kids in an excerpt from the children's production of Dear Edwina Jr., will provide an afternoon of guaranteed entertainment. All performances are followed by a meet-the-artist reception. Admission free, with a free-will offering taken during intermission.

High Street United Methodist Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

High Street United Methodist Church
937-322-2527
office@highstreetunited.org
www.highstreetunited.org

Artist Group Info

Showtime Performing Arts
beckyfrank2397@sbcglobal.net
High Street United Methodist Church
office@highstreetunited.org
www,highstreetunited.org