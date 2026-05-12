Route 66: A Celebration of the Mother Road

Wright Library welcomes the Victor Samalot Duo performing “The Mother Road: A Celebration of Route 66” to kick off the Summer Reading Challenge and honor both the America 250 and the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

Get your kicks through essential road music, visuals and backstories of one of America’s most iconic highways - Route 66. Learn the rich history, cultural impact, the kitschy cool nostalgia, plus must-do travel tips along the way. This performance is sure to entertain and inspire reading lists, play-lists and perhaps spark your “bucket list” road trip!

Victor Samalot, Cleveland-born guitarist, fuses Latin grooves, jazz sophistication, and a rock edge into a vibrant world-fusion sound. His work has earned radio airplay locally and worldwide, along with press coverage from All About Jazz, JazzReviews.com, 20th Century Guitar, Progression Magazine, and more.

Bobbi Holt is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist from Cleveland Ohio. She is returning to the stage with her long-time collaborator adding bass guitar to Victor's organic rhythmic vibe.

This free event is appropriate for all ages and made possible by the Wright Library Foundation.