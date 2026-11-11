Rosewood Holiday Sale

Join us on Saturday, December 5th from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. for A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival! Celebrate the vibrant creativity of the Rosewood community with a day filled with artist vendors, live performances, hands-on children’s activities, artist demonstrations, and our beloved annual Soup Bowl Fundraiser. All proceeds from purchases support the Kettering Parks Foundation, helping to enrich our community through the arts.