Rosewood Holiday Sale
Rosewood Holiday Sale
Join us on Saturday, December 5th from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. for A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival! Celebrate the vibrant creativity of the Rosewood community with a day filled with artist vendors, live performances, hands-on children’s activities, artist demonstrations, and our beloved annual Soup Bowl Fundraiser. All proceeds from purchases support the Kettering Parks Foundation, helping to enrich our community through the arts.
Rosewood Arts Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org