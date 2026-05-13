Rosewood Gallery Book Club

Join Rosewood Arts Center and Dayton Metro Libraries in a lively discussion about a current book featuring art and/or artists as central elements! Enjoy light refreshments and the company of fellow art and book lovers at our quarterly events. This quarter we are reading My Friends by Fredrik Backman. Books are made available for checkout at the Dayton Metro Library’s Kettering Wilmington- Stroop branch. Gallery Book Club is free and open to the public, ages 16+.