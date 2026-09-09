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Rosewood Community Gallery INSPIRE: Rosewood Faculty Show

Rosewood Community Gallery INSPIRE: Rosewood Faculty Show

Rosewood Arts Center’s Community Gallery will feature three Rosewood faculty artist’s work this fall in a group exhibit: INSPIRE. The exhibition highlights the work of Heather Ballard, Eli Flannagan and Nicole Reading who teach photography, screen-printing and watercolor respectively.

Heather Ballard will be exhibiting her photographic work which utilizes the cyanotype process. Her work is a fleeting portrait of our natural surroundings and touches on elements of chance and control. Eli Flannagan’s meticulous pen and ink drawings are inspired by surrealism. Inward looking and metaphoric, Flannagan’s drawings illustrate societal pressures and expectations. Nicole Reading’s work represents the natural world through abstraction, distortion, and accuracy. She explores the relationship between collecting and categorizing objects with their display for scientific purposes.

Rosewood Arts Center Community Gallery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Rosewood Arts Center Community Gallery
2655 Olson Drive
Kettering, Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org
https://www.playkettering.org/community-gallery-schedule/