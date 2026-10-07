Rosewood Arts Center 8th Annual Portfolio Exchange Call for Entries

Artists are invited to submit an edition of ten original prints in exchange for a random assortment of eight original prints by other participants. Print exchange participants will also receive one commemorative print made by artists at Rosewood Arts Center and a booklet featuring all of the submitted prints. Of the original ten prints, one will become part of Rosewood’s permanent collection and one will be exhibited in the Community Gallery as part of our Holiday Sale and fundraiser to benefit Rosewood programs.

For eligibility and submission information, please visit www.playkettering.org/artist-entry-information/