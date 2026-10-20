RollHouse Dayton Holiday Pop-Up Bar Kickoff
RollHouse Dayton Holiday Pop-Up Bar Kickoff
Celebrate the holiday pop-up bar kickoff at RollHouse Dayton on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy festive cocktails, holiday decor, music and photo opportunities at 6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. For admission and RSVP details, contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222.
RollHouse Dayton
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
RollHouse Entertainment
RollHouse Dayton
6170 Brandt PikeHuber Heights, Ohio 45424
937-233-2222