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RollHouse Dayton Holiday Pop-Up Bar Kickoff

RollHouse Dayton Holiday Pop-Up Bar Kickoff

Celebrate the holiday pop-up bar kickoff at RollHouse Dayton on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy festive cocktails, holiday decor, music and photo opportunities at 6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. For admission and RSVP details, contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222.

RollHouse Dayton
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

RollHouse Entertainment
RollHouse Dayton
6170 Brandt Pike
Huber Heights, Ohio 45424
937-233-2222
https://therollhouse.com/dayton/holiday-pop-up-bar/