RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Join us as we welcome RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Friday, September 25th from 9p-12am with a blend of exciting, eclectic Afro-Cuban Jazz! This ensemble features Rolando Matias alongside some of Cincinnati’s best Afro-Cuban jazz musicians often including the likes of Moses Mabarak, Michael Cox, Eddie Brookshire and Patrick Richard! Join us for a fabulous set of music, delectable small plates, and delicious cocktails and mocktails. Be sure to arrive early - this show is sure to pack the house!

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website: www.thedrinkerys.com