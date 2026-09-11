The Village of Yellow Springs Public Arts & Culture Commission — in partnership with The Yellow Springs Community Foundation and the The Beloved Community Project — proudly presents Revival: A Celebration of American Music, September 25–27, as part of the Village's America 250 celebration.

In the spirit of Help Us Make A Nation (HUMAN) and the AACW Blues Fest, Revival honors arguably our nation's greatest cultural exports by celebrating the diverse musical traditions that have shaped America's story, bringing people together through live music, culture, and shared history.

This event is FREE and open to the public.



FULL SCHEDULE

Friday, September 25

5:00 PM: arrival and gathering

5:30 PM: Joseph Zavaan Johnson presentation

6:30 PM: intermission

6:45 PM: Joseph Zavaan Johnson banjo performance

7:45 PM: Q&A



Saturday, September 26

3:00 PM: Phil's Big Ass Brass Band

4:00 PM: Eric Henry Band

5:00 PM: Sharon Lane and Danny Sauers

6:00 PM: MoJo Power

7:00 PM: Tony Huston and Prime Time Blues Band w/ Snapper Mitchum

8:00 PM: Georgia Anne Muldrow

Sunday, September 27

3:00 PM: Open Mic

4:00 PM: Geoff Hohwald

5:00 PM: Mark Babb

6:00 PM: George Byrd

