PARLOR GREENS

Saturday, December 12

7 doors, 8 show

Ages 16+

(Under 16 are allowed w/ a paid ticket and accompanied by a legal guardian.)

* $2 off any sandwich across the street at MOTR on day of show with proof of purchase *

More info: www.woodwardtheater.com

Parking Info: Click Here

Parlor Greens

https://www.parlorgreens.com

spotify | jolene (live at portage lounge) | KEXP live session

Parlor Greens delivers a psychedelic R&B sound built on deep pocket grooves, vintage organ tones, and modern soul swagger. The powerhouse trio—Tim Carman (GA-20), Jimmy James (True Loves), and Adam Scone (Scone Cash Players)—has drawn comparisons to The Meters and Booker T. & the M.G.’s, bringing an electrifying live show that bridges jazz, funk, and soul audiences alike. Their debut album West Memphis turned heads worldwide, earning slots at Fuji Rock, Newport Jazz, Hulaween, and more. Their new album Emeralds is out now via Colemine Records (Black Pumas, The Dip, Neal Francis), check it out here!

