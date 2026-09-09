Onyx Lounge Grand Opening at Whisperz Speakeasy

📣📣The time has finally come! The grand opening of our expanded space, the Onyx Lounge is set for Saturday, September 12th and, of course, its our password of the week at Whisperz Speakeasy!📣📣

▶The Onyx Lounge is an expanded space inside Whisperz Speakeasy featuring a gorgeous Parisian themed ambiance, a cigar lounge, an additional full service bar, additional seating and standing room, additional restrooms, a leisure space for our performers, and all the fabulous small plates, cocktails, and spirits you love alongside the same impeccable service you've come to expect!

🎶As usual, our doors will open at 6pm and we'll indulge in TWO fabulous live performances. Deron Bell's New Talent Groove will take the stage from 7-8:30p then the legendary local ensemble, Deron Bell Band will perform from 9pm til midnight!

➕Please join us September 12th (or soon after) to enliven our new space, the Onyx Lounge, with your friendship, laughter, conversation, music, dancing, and cigar smoking!