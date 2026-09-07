Ohio Open Doors/St Peters Lutheran Church

Visitors can discover Ohio’s amazing heritage Thursday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 20, as historic buildings and fascinating places across the state open their doors for special tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s biennial event.

Admission to all Ohio Open Doors events is free. A list of the statewide events and activities is available at ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks and interesting sites right in our backyards, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” said Diana Welling, Director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office and State Historic Preservation Officer.

Since closing in 1905 St. Peters Lutheran Church has opened its doors, for only one day a year, to step back in time to experience the past. Service this year is Sept 20, 2026, at 2:00PM. This one service collects an offering that helps maintain the church and its property.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the Act has proven instrumental in

transforming communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites. It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs. [Can cut this paragraph for space.]