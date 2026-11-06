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O.P.E. Singles Night

O.P.E. Singles Night

Meet other local singles at O.P.E. Singles Night, a private 21+ event with hosted icebreakers and games, appetizers and desserts, free soda, and your choice of a $20 prepaid drink card or mini-golf tokens. Advance tickets are required; no refunds.

On Par Entertainment
$55 plus Eventbrite fees
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

On Par Entertainment
937-705-6024
marketing@onparbar.com
On Par Entertainment
4464 Indian Ripple Road
Beavercreek, Ohio 45440