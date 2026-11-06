O.P.E. Singles Night
O.P.E. Singles Night
Meet other local singles at O.P.E. Singles Night, a private 21+ event with hosted icebreakers and games, appetizers and desserts, free soda, and your choice of a $20 prepaid drink card or mini-golf tokens. Advance tickets are required; no refunds.
On Par Entertainment
$55 plus Eventbrite fees
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
On Par Entertainment
937-705-6024
marketing@onparbar.com
On Par Entertainment
4464 Indian Ripple RoadBeavercreek, Ohio 45440