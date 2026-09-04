Nowhere Else Festival : V.I.P. Evening with Over the Rhine

Come join Ohio’s own, Over the Rhine, at their beautiful farm in Martinsville, Ohio, this Labor Day weekend for Nowhere Else Festival. It’s the tenth anniversary edition of the festival, we have a fantastic musical lineup featuring Tift Merritt, Parker Milsap, Teddy Thompson, Anna Tivel, Jeffrey Martin, Over the Rhine and more. There’s great food and beverages available, workshops, poetry, an open jam and a kids workshop as well. Discounts available for students and active military personnel. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets available at the website or at the gate. Join us!

