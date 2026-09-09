National Diaper Bank Awareness Week and Diaper Drive at HTC

The National Diaper Bank Awareness Week draws attention to the issue of our nation's need of diapers for struggling families. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, nearly 1 in 2 families struggle with diaper need. HTC has been providing diapers to over 300,000 local children in need every year in our surrounding areas. You can drop off the diaper donations at the blue bins on the side of the building or you can drop your donation off in the building with one our awesome volunteers. We do take open packs and boxes of diapers. Every contribution that HTC receives will ensure that a baby will have access to diapers and have the chance to develop into a happy and healthy child.

https://www.htcdayton.org/diaper-drive